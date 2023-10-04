A man from Florida is arrested for Jan. 6 raid on Capitol with his parents, FBI says

A Bradenton man has been arrested for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, is charged with “felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers,” the Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

Schubert was arrested Wednesday in Bradenton. He will stand trial in the Middle District of Florida.

In addition to the felonies, prosecutors say Schubert is charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Schubert also faces misdemeanors for disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building, as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a release.

FBI: Bradenton man part of “initial breach”

Prosecutors say Schubert was part of the “initial breach” of police barricades around 12:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Peace Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street Northwest.

Prosecutors say Schubert was later identified illegally entering the Capitol building at 2:21 p.m. through a broken window next to the Senate Wing doors. Once inside, the release says Schubert turned to help his parents, Amy and John Schubert Jr., enter the Capitol through the same broken window a minute later.

Both Amy and John Schubert Jr. have been previously sentenced for their role in the events of Jan. 6, according to the release.

Schubert was identified in a photo shared by the FBI, the Department of Justice said.

Video footage appears to show Schubert pushing and shoving “at least one law enforcement officer,” the FBI wrote in an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors say it also shows him walking throughout the Capitol, to the Rotunda and Statuary Hall before reaching the Upper House Door area, where they say Schubert remained for around 10 minutes before exiting through the East Front House door at around 2:56 p.m.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

It is being investigated by the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices, which identified Schubert in a BOLO or “be on the lookout alert.”

Assistance was also provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, the release said.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice says more than 1,100 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach, with nearly 400 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Third Capitol riot arrest in Bradenton area

Two other men with ties to the Bradenton area have been arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Adam Johnson, a 38-year-old Parrish man, became one of the most recognized rioters at the Capitol thanks to a viral image of him carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. He took a plea deal and served 75 days in prison.

Daniel Lyons Scott, a 30-year-old man who was identified as a Bradenton resident at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges, including assault. Investigators identified him as one of the first members of the mob to initiate contact with law enforcement on the Capitol steps before the first breach of the building.

Scott was a member of the far-right extremist Proud Boys group and went by the nickname “Milkshake,” according to prosecutors.