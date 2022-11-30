Man flown to hospital after being shot in chest in Monessen

A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a shooting in Monessen on Tuesday night.

According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street for reports of a shooting at 8:14 p.m.

According to our news partners at the Trib, one man was flown to a hospital after he was shot in the chest.

No other injuries were reported.

There’s no word on the man’s condition at this time.

