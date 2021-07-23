Man flown to hospital following Springfield stabbing; 1 in custody

Jul. 23—One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in his side in Springfield Friday morning.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, but additional details on his condition were not available, Springfield police said.

Around 7:45 a.m., a man reported he was stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of East Leffel Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the man at a drive-up ATM with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was able to identify the suspect, who was located in a tree line nearby and taken into custody.

It is not clear what led to the attack. Springfield police are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.