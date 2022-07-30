Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County

A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.

Police said he suffered a severe head laceration when he fell off his motorcycle.

Vinroe was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries.

Police are investigating this crash as DUI.

