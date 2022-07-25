Man fatally shot by police in Washington County, officers responding to reports of man firing shots

A man was fatally shot by police as officers responded to reports of someone randomly firing shots in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Street around 9:10 p.m.

Police said a confrontation began and the suspect was shot by an officer. The man was flown to the Mon Valley Hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Severe storms leave behind damage, knock out power to tens of thousands in Western Pennsylvania Coroner called to scene of water rescue in Fayette County Forgotten Subway sandwich ends up costing young woman $1,844 VIDEO: Quecreek Mine collapse survivor, Robert “Boogie” Pugh, looks back on experience 20 years later DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts