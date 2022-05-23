Man flown to hospital after struck by a train in Merced, police say

A man was taken to a hospital with injuries Sunday after he was struck by a train in Merced near the 700 block of West 15th Street.

At about 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the scene and located the 35-year-old man, who police said was conscious and breathing, according to Lt. Dan Dabney.

Police said that after speaking with witnesses, it appears at one point the man was lying on the tracks. As the train approached, the man went to get off the tracks but was struck by the train, which was traveling at about 45 mph, according to Dabney.

The man suffered moderate injuries to his hip area and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Police said the train’s engineer was cooperative with authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Merced Police Department dispatch at 209-385-6912 and ask for Officer Trevino.