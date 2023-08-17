Man with Folgers can tied around waist vanishes picking huckleberries, Idaho cops say

A huckleberry picker was last spotted near an Idaho road with a Folgers can tied around his waist, deputies said.

Daniel Yeigh, 64, was reported missing at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 11 after he was last seen earlier that day near Canyon Junction mountain pass, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The man from Kooskia was about 20 feet away from 500 Road, deputies said. Along with wearing a green shirt and Levis, he had a Folgers can tied to his waist, deputies said.

Rescuers began searching for him Aug. 12.

Search efforts included 45 people searching by foot, dog teams, a helicopter and a drone.

Yeigh has been missing for six days as of Aug. 17.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information on search efforts.

Canyon Junction mountain pass is about 265 miles north of Boise.

Huckleberry picker rescued 2 days after getting lost in Idaho woods, officials say

Hikers eat ants and berries for 5 days to survive after getting lost in Washington forest

Mushroom hunter finds body of woman in town without a murder since 1996, MO cops say