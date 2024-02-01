Man followed, robbed, ran over Arlington restaurateur, killing her in lot, police allege

Eight days after he was released in December from a stretch in prison on a robbery conviction, a man drove from Houston to Arlington, robbed a stranger and ran her over with a rental sport utility vehicle, killing her in a parking lot, police allege.

Fernando Taylor, 35, followed Tho Tieu for at least an hour as she drove to grocery stores and ultimately her restaurant, Pho Son Nam, in the 6500 block New York Avenue, Arlington police said.

Once Tieu, who was 56, arrived at the restaurant, Taylor pulled next to her and grabbed her purse, police said.

During the struggle for the bag, Tieu fell to the ground. She was run over by the SUV Taylor drove from the scene.

The bag contained her wallet and two cellphones. A large sum of cash was left in Tieu’s jacket pocket.

Taylor was arrested in Houston on suspicion of capital murder.

Today's top stories:

→ Police chase ends in crash & injury on I-20 service road in Fort Worth

→ Four people in stolen vehicle die in crash on I-35 in Dallas

→ High school students run on-campus grocery store to address food insecurity

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

The killing on Dec. 29 was a crime of opportunity, Arlington Police Department Chief Al Jones said.