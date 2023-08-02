Man who followed woman, shot her on I-85 after she cut him off sentenced

A man who investigators said followed a woman, then shot her along Interstate 85 in a case of road rage has been sentenced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was April 20, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., when the victim left work at Hello Fresh and drove onto I-85 headed home after working overnight.

Coweta officials said, while on I-85, a vehicle, later determined to be driven by Deanthony Clark, 24, approached the victim on the driver’s side.

Coweta County deputies said Clark pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim had gunshot wounds to her chest and waist, one causing her to be paralyzed instantly, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the victim was able to call 911 and tell dispatch that she was unable to stop her car because she could not feel or use her legs. She was able to get her car to the side of the road when Coweta County deputies found her.

Investigators said the victim and Clark, worked at Hello Fresh, a meal boxing and delivery company in Newnan.

Even though Clark and the victim worked at the same facility, authorities said the two didn’t know each other.

According to Coweta officials, evidence showed that Clark believed the victim cut him off as they were both leaving work.

The victim told Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon that Clark had not broken her but made her stronger.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On July 15, Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation.

IN OTHER NEWS: