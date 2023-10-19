Man followed women around Cobb County Walmart, exposing himself behind board, police say

Police said a man was arrested after he was caught following women around at a Cobb County Walmart exposing himself.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Austell Thursday, where police said the suspect, Dorian Hampton, tried to hide what he was doing, but was caught anyway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said Hampton walked into the Walmart on the East-West Connector and purposely watched women and followed them around the store. Once he was close enough, police said he did the unthinkable all while holding a board to try to hide what he was doing.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But security cameras captured everything.

According to the warrant, the loss prevention manager told investigators he was viewing the store’s live security camera feed when he noticed what Hampton was doing and called police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said he performed a sexual act near women, but they didn’t see him because of the board.

Hampton was arrested and charged.

Women who shop at the store are now on high alert.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s just horrible that you have to worry about that you can’t even go out alone anymore,” a woman who only identified herself as “Antoinette” said. “It’s concerning. I live close. I have a five-year-old daughter. As a mom, you want to be safe.”

Antoinette said her mother experienced something similar at a metro Atlanta Walmart.

“She was on the phone and she felt really uncomfortable,” Antoinette said. “She started to notice the same guy was around. she got her stuff she was able to get out and leave without any incident.”

Newell contacted Walmart but hasn’t gotten a response.

Channel 2 Action News has reported a number of these types of incidents this year. Several men have been arrested and charged with exposing themselves in public places in Cobb County.