Man follows 74-, 75-year-old women out of Gwinnett Burger King, points gun and robs them

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of robbing two women in a Burger King parking lot.

The incident happened on Oct. 6, at 8 a.m. at the Burger King on Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.

According to investigators, as two women walked out of the Burger King, the suspect followed them to the car.

As the victims got into their car, the suspect got into the back passenger seat and pointed a gun, police said.





Gwinnett authorities said the suspect demanded money and ran away after being given some cash.

Christina Martin owns Enspire Salon across from the Burger King on Duluth highway where the robbery happened.

She says it’s a reminder of why she takes extra steps to keep her staff and customers safe.

“We try to lock the door in the afternoon usually around 5:30 p.m., 6 o’clock and it makes us really nervous over here,” Martin said.

Police say the man targeted his victims at breakfast time.

“Not a common time at a robbery,” Gwinnett County Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

In the video, the suspect is seen walking around the store without ordering for about 30 minutes until the robbery.

“I don’t believe he actually went to the counter. I believe he just sat inside the business,” Winderweedle said.

“You definitely have to be careful,” Janice Pierce who works nearby said.

Women who work in the area say they’re being even more cautious while police look for the suspect.

“When I come to my car I have my keys, getting in, closing up, and doing all that,” Pierce explained.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic man, wearing a LA Dodgers hat with a decal on the bill. Investigators said he had a black jacket, and blue, black, and white plaid pants with a crossbody bag on.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

