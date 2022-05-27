Man follows girls from school bus — then returns to steal gun from home, OK cops say

A man followed two young girls as they got off a school bus and later stole a gun from one of their homes, police in Oklahoma said.

Now, the gun has been recovered.

Earlier in May, Tulsa police reported the arrest of William Parnell — the man accused of following the two young girls, a news release said.

Days after Parnell followed the girls home, police said he broke into one of the girl’s houses, and stole a gun.

Parnell told police he threw the gun in a pond near his home in Jenks, a Tulsa suburb. A dive team located the gun on May 27, the release said.

The case is being handled by federal prosecutors, according to the news release.

