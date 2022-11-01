Man fond shot in DeVeaux area Monday night

Nov. 1—Falls police are investigating a shooting in the DeVeaux neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a man down on DeVeaux Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to ECMC where he underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the victim was uncooperative but did say he had been shot in an incident on Vanderbilt Avenue, around the corner from where he was found.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and are asking anyone that has information regarding the shooting to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number (716) 286-4711.