Man Forced to Get Leg Amputated After Injuries From Hit-And-Run in San Diego

Grace Kim
·2 min read

Tu Hoang Lam lost his right leg after undergoing multiple surgeries to treat the injuries resulting from a hit-and-run incident in San Diego on March 7. Lam was buckling his 6-year-old child into his car in a Food For Less parking lot when a man driving an SUV slammed into him. The 47-year-old father was pinned to his car for 10 seconds before the driver sped off as witnesses started to gather. The police say they have located the suspect’s SUV, a silver Saturn Vue, and believe that the person responsible is a woman. Ben Xavier, Lam’s brother, said in an interview with FOX 5 that he believes it was “an accident that turned into a terrible mistake.” “We wish that person healing as well, and that she or he present herself and take that next step and turn herself in,” Xavier added. Though Lam's child was unharmed during the incident, his wife Kelly said the child would not talk for days. While playing with racing cars, Xavier noted that the child "made a parking lot with building extra walls that he said would help make the car safer." A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Lam by Xavier, as Lam recovers in the ICU. As of this writing, the family has raised more than $67,000 of their $250,000 goal. In their latest update on March 13, the Lam family expressed their gratitude toward the community for the outpouring of support. “Tu continues to fight to recover and his family is hopeful that he will come home to them as soon as possible,” they said. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7813 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Feature Image via Ben Xavier

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

Estonian Man Fined $9 After He's Caught Slapping Married Vietnamese Woman's Bottom

South Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Passes Away at 26

Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

Recommended Stories

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Actor Daniel Dae Kim describes the terrifying moment his sister fell victim to a hate crime

    Actor Daniel Dae Kim appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday where he weighed in on the deadly shootings that occurred in the Atlanta area a day earlier. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old Georgia man, who has confessed to the killings, opened fire in three spas killing eight people, six of them Asian women. While authorities have yet to determine if the murders were racially motivated, Kim shared his sister’s experience as the victim of a hate crime. “She was running in her own neighborhood when a man driving a car came up to her and yelled at her to get on the sidewalk when she was running on the shoulder,” Kim said. “She said she would do that, and the man then backed up and hit her with the car. My sister turned around and was shocked, and told him that ‘You just hit me,’ he backed up the car, and as my sister was walking away, hit her again, knocking her to the ground.” Kim said that though the man had a history of violence against Asian women, he was only convicted of reckless driving. Kim recalled the flippant attitude of the judge when handing down the sentence, comparing it to a sheriff's office spokesman on Wednesday saying the shooter in Atlanta was just having a really bad day. “Just as the sheriff’s spokesman said today that this man was having a bad day,” Kim said, “the judge in the case with my sister said, ‘I can understand why this guy was frustrated, I get frustrated too.’ And that’s what he said, and that’s when the verdict was brought down that this would be reckless driving.”

  • After crash, driver stabs, chokes other motorists on North Texas highway, police say

    Several vehicles were involved in a traffic wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35E in Carrollton.

  • William and Kate have unexpected chat with paramedic's father in Bangladesh

    Royal public engagements are often unpredictable, throwing up all sorts of unscheduled twists and turns. So the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took it in their stride today when they found themselves having an unexpected chat on FaceTime with a paramedic's proud father in Bangladesh. The couple were visiting Newham Ambulance Station in east London to hear how staff had coped during the pandemic. As they chatted to paramedic Jay Khan, she asked if it was okay to call her father, Abu, in Banglasdesh as he had been separated from his family since the beginning of lockdown when his mother became sick. She had soon whipped out her phone and the royals found themselves having a chat with Abu 5,000 miles away. The Duke, 38, told him: “You must be very proud of your daughter. She’s looking forward to seeing you soon.” Abu replied: "Yes we are all very proud of her.” Buoyed by her success, Miss Khan then called her sister Nasrin and granddad Baharam in the UK, putting them on to the Cambridges. The Duke told them: “She works very hard and she’s looking forward to seeing you soon.” The Duchess, 39, added: “Hopefully it won’t be too long before you can all meet up and see each other again.” Eventually, Ms Khan told them they should probably let the royal couple go, to which the Duke laughed: “We can stay here and do some more family chatting if that works,” before adding: “Very nice to chat everyone, bye.”

  • Asians are good at math? Why dressing up racism as a compliment just doesn't add up

    Can being compared to a calculator ever be funny? Fox Television AnimationThe narrative that “Asians are good at math” is pervasive in the United States. Young children are aware of it. College students’ academic performance can be affected by it. On the surface, the “Asians are good at math” narrative sounds like a compliment. After all, what’s wrong with saying that someone is good at something? But as I have explain in an article, there are two problems. First, the narrative is false. Second, it is racist. And in the midst of an upsurge in violent attacks against people identified as Asian, it’s worth remembering that the core of anti-Asian racism has always been dehumanization. I’m an experienced teacher and researcher of STEM education. Research tells us that racism is a part of students’ classroom experiences in these subjects. If we don’t understand how racism works – even in supposedly “neutral” areas like STEM – we might unintentionally recycle racist ideas. Debunking the myth As with many racial stereotypes, people are genuinely curious whether the “Asians are good at math” narrative could be true. There are videos on YouTube with several million views asking that question. Don’t test scores prove the narrative? In fact, they don’t. On international exams, it’s true that Asian countries are among the top performers in math. But it’s also true that other Asian nations rank 38th, 46th, 59th and 63rd. Interestingly, those top performers also lead in reading – but there isn’t a narrative that “Asians are good at literature.” Domestically, it’s the same story. Research shows considerable variation in mathematical performance among different Asian ethnic groups in the U.S. If all Asian people were innately gifted in math, we shouldn’t see this kind of variation. A better explanation has to do with education policy and federal immigration laws. Countries that invest in teacher education and high-quality curriculum do better on international tests. In the U.S., the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act gave preference to STEM professionals from Asia. That policy affected my own parents, who were able to immigrate to the U.S. under that law, not because South Asian people are naturally good doctors. ‘Mongoloid’ to ‘model minority’ So if it’s not true, why do we say it? Today, Asians are often seen as the “model minority” – hardworking, academically talented and professionally successful – but it wasn’t always that way. In the 18th century, Asian people were classified as “mongoloids,” a racist term based on the pseudoscience of craniometry. Whereas “caucasoids” (white people) were deemed full human beings with superior intellect, all people of color were considered underevolved. From the late 19th century, a new image of Asian people was born: national threat. Chinese immigrants were seen as an economic threat to white American workers, and Japan became a military threat during World War II. Asian people in the U.S. continue to experience racism even today. In fact, the “model minority” idea has always been a way to pit Asian people against supposedly “nonmodel” groups – in other words, non-Asians of color. The implication is: If Asians can do it, why can’t you? An Andrew Yang supporter, wearing a hat bearing the ‘Math’ slogan of his campaign, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in South Carolina. AP Photo/Meg Kinnard People, not robots Even though the “Asians are good at math” narrative is false, it still has a real impact on people’s lives. Like the “model minority” myth, it falsely positions non-Asians of color as mathematically inferior. It can also be a source of pressure for Asian students. But the real impact of the “Asians are good at math” narrative goes deeper. Take, for example, a scene from an episode of the long-running adult cartoon “Family Guy.” The main character, Peter, is reminiscing about taking a math exam. As the shot pans over other students, each take out a calculator from their pocket. Peter pulls out a boy with Asian features, prods him with a pencil and says: “Do math!” This might seem funny at first, but the underlying message is clear: Asian people aren’t seen as human beings; they are calculating machines. Asians are literally objectified, seen as capable of doing things at a speed and scale that “normal” people can’t do. In other words, they are dehumanized. Calculators are capable of only procedural tasks, not creativity. For Asian people, this implies that while they can succeed in the technical STEM subjects, the humanities and creative arts aren’t for them. Part of what’s going on has to do with how society understands “good at math.” Math is widely considered to be among the hardest subjects to learn. Those that can do it are often seen as “nerds.” Movies about mathematicians like “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Imitation Game” usually portray them as antisocial. Mathematicians might be considered brilliant, but they aren’t seen as “normal.” Usually we think about dehumanization in terms of intellectual deficit. For example, Americans in the 21st century still associate African American people with apes, a racist trope. What’s happening with Asian people is different but still harmful. They become hyperintelligent robots. Resisting the narrative We all can play a role in resisting this false narrative. Teachers can help by monitoring the kinds of learning opportunities they give Asian students. Do they treat them like calculators – only giving them rote procedural tasks – or do Asian students get to show their creativity and to present ideas in front of the class? To help teachers track biases, my research team has developed a free web app called EQUIP. Most people easily recognize overtly racist behavior and language. But I believe we also need to learn how to spot racism in its more subtle forms. The next time you hear someone say “Asians are good at math,” don’t hear it as a joke – hear it as racism. [ Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Niral Shah, University of Washington. Read more:Racism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crimeWhy cash payments aren’t always the best tool to help poor peopleThe African roots of Swiss design Niral Shah does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Greek police recover ancient statue of 'exceptional artwork'

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of antiquities smuggling for trying to sell an ancient marble statue of “exceptional artwork” that once likely adorned a temple on Athens’ famed Acropolis or the slopes around it, Greek authorities said Friday. Police said the 5th century B.C. statue was recovered following a months-long police operation that involved an investigation by the Cultural Heritage and Antiquities Department. The head, arms and most of both legs are missing, and two small holes are visible behind the left shoulder, from which rods would likely have attached the statue to a pediment — the triangular gable-end above the short sides of an ancient temple.

  • Son of Atlanta Shooting Victim Pens Heartbreaking Tribute on GoFundMe

    Hyun Jung Grant has not been formally identified by police, but her son, 23-year-old Randy Park, has revealed that she was killed at Gold Spa, where she worked. Grant was working at Gold Spa on Tuesday night when a man opened fire, killing her and two others.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Judge rejects self-defense claim by Kendall man who killed neighbor in dog poop dispute

    Six years ago, a man named Omar Rodriguez — already notorious for tormenting residents in his Kendall neighborhood — was arrested for fatally shooting a neighbor after an argument over dog poop.

  • 'Youaredoingwhatnow?!': Doctors and residents confused, concerned after Ontario eases COVID-19 restrictions

    Ontario is easing restrictions for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the province's Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict regions, effective Saturday, March 20. "While some regions are proceeding to levels with less restrictive measures and adjustments are being made to dining capacity, everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," a statement from Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health reads.

  • Fort Worth teen arrested in Connecticut, accused of kidnapping 2 young girls

    Authorities said he traveled to New Hampshire to meet two young girls before he kidnapped them, and was later arrested in Connecticut following an Amber Alert.

  • Topps Sparks Outrage With Sticker Showing BTS Beaten Amid Anti-Asian Attacks

    Topps, an American trading card manufacturing company, has apologized for a newly released product that depicts a Grammy Awards trophy ready to injure the members of K-pop group BTS. The item is one of the stickers from Topps' “Shammy Awards” sticker collection, which was released after the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, according to Billboard. The sticker, called “Bopping K-pop,” features a caricature of bruised BTS members in a game of Whac-A-Mole.

  • Selfie attempt ends with woman needing rescue high atop bridge, Ohio firefighters say

    Someone heard the woman crying out for help.

  • Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling

    In a rare show of force Friday, Mexico sent hundreds of immigration agents, police and National Guard officers marching through the streets of the capital of the southern state of Chiapas to launch an operation to crack down on migrant smuggling. The parade Friday in the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez came one day after Mexico announced it was banning entry for nonessential travel on its southern border with Guatemala to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry.

  • What to Know About Peloton Superstar Cody Rigsby

    The former dancer and beloved Peloton instructor tells PEOPLE what makes him tick, on and off the bike

  • Grateful Dead Unveil Latest ‘Psychedelic’ Shoe Collection With Surf Brand, Sanuk

    The unisex collection includes hippie-inspired sandals and flip-flops, adorned with Deadhead embroidery and tie-dye prints

  • Why I’ll Never Have A Joint Checking Account (Without Having My Own) Again

    It is actually much easier to take charge of your own finances, have control, and know what’s going on than it is to depend on someone else to do it.

  • Tattersall Distilling chooses Wisconsin for destination distillery, rankling Minnesota

    Tattersall's decision to open a "destination" distillery and cocktail room in River Falls, Wis. has reignited frustration with Minnesota's liquor laws. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Because of Minnesota’s restrictive liquor laws, to maintain our presence in Minneapolis, we were forced to look outside of the state’s borders, Tattersall Distilling CEO Jon Kreidler said in a news release. Driving the news: Tattersall, which will maintain its Minneapolis cocktail room, wouldn't be able to sell bottles and cocktails from its own facility once it passes 40,000 gallons of production annually, which it was on pace to reach before the pandemic. What they're saying: "Example 3,854 of Dumb Minnesota Government," tweeted state Rep. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington). Of note: Tattersall's employees voted to unionize last summer, but the distillery did not cite that as a reason for opening in Wisconsin. United Here Local 17 told Minnesota Monthly: "We are continuing to stay in contact with them and have heard their concerns about MN Liquor laws." Details: Regulations aside, here's what to expect when the new distillery opens this fall a quick 30-minute drive from St. Paul:75,000 square feet of indoor space, with a restaurant that seats 150, a retail market, production area and a ballroom for up to 420 guests. An outdoor patio with fire pits, lawn games and space for 250 people. An amphitheater for weddings, concerts and festivals.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.