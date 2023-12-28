Man forced woman into prostitution so she could repay him for gifts, prosecutors say

The outside of the federal courthouse in Covington.

When Leon Sims began a romantic relationship with a woman in early 2020, she was homeless and he was kind to her and bought her nice things, prosecutors said. Then he forced her into prostitution to pay him back.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Tuesday sentenced 41-year-old Sims of Las Vegas to 37 months in prison.

In June, Sims pleaded guilty in federal court in Covington to knowingly transporting an individual for prostitution, court records show.

Prosecutors say Sims has had a "lifestyle and career of abusing women for profit."

How did authorities first learn of Sims?

The investigation into Sims began in December 2020 when deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, prosecutors said in court filings.

A deputy arranged to meet with a woman at a Holiday Inn in Richwood and provided the woman with a hotel room number. The woman agreed to have sex in exchange for $150.

Deputies detained the woman after she entered the hotel room and she told them Sims drove her there. They confronted Sims as he was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle waiting for her to return.

The woman later told investigators she had engaged in prostitution daily for Sims over a several-month period in 2020, prosecutors said. He posted ads online, coordinated times, locations and prices, and drove her to meetings.

Prosecutors: Sims sold woman 'countless times'

Sims organized meetups with customers in Kentucky and Ohio from October 2020 to January 2021 and even arranged for her to fly to California for prostitution as well.

It all began after Sims demanded she pay back the money he spent on her when they first met, prosecutors said, adding that Sims expected the woman to earn him $1,000 each day or he would punish her.

"Specifically, (Sims) threatened to prevent her from sleeping or eating if she did not comply," prosecutors wrote in a presentence court filing.

Sims also showed the woman a gun when she protested traveling to California, used physical force against her and repeatedly made her have sex with him, prosecutors said.

"He exploited (the woman) when she was vulnerable and lured her in with romance and gifts, hallmarks of a genuine relationship," the document reads. "He then sold (her) for money countless times over a period of months, keeping the earnings for himself."

Prosecutors say the woman was not Sims' only victim.

Sims denies forcing woman into prostitution, lawyer says

Wesley Williams, Sims' lawyer, has yet to respond to a phone call and email from The Enquirer requesting comment.

In court filings, Williams said that Sims drove the woman across state lines for prostitution, but he did not force her to do anything against her will.

The lawyer said the woman bailed Sims out of jail after his arrest in December 2020.

"However, despite knowing Mr. Sims only a few months, she did not take the opportunity to inform law enforcement of any dangerous or unwanted situation she had found herself in, nor did she take advantage of an opportunity to 'escape' Mr. Sims while he was arrested and incarcerated and she was not," Williams wrote.

He said the woman made statements about Sims to authorities to receive favorable treatment in exchange for her cooperation.

How did authorities reapprehend Sims?

At the time of his initial arrest, Sims was living in California but returned to Greater Cincinnati to visit family leading up to the holidays, his lawyer said. He and the woman returned to California after his release from jail, though she came back to the Cincinnati area in January 2021.

Authorities in Northern Kentucky filed additional charges against Sims, including human trafficking, in February 2021 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sims was living in Las Vegas in January 2022 when he was questioned by authorities and they learned he had an active warrant out of Boone County. He's been in custody ever since.

Court records show the Boone County charges were dismissed early this year after Sims was federally indicted.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second count of knowingly transporting an individual for prostitution. Sims will be under government supervision for three years following his release from prison.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Feds: Man gave woman gifts, forced her into prostitution to repay him