Man forces himself into woman’s car while at Cobb County QuikTrip, police say

Police say a man forced his way into a woman’s car at a gas station. It happened at a QuikTrip in Smyrna.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim.

“I feel crime is up and that’s a shame. Men picking on vulnerable people,” driver Gina R. said.

Scary moments at the gas station have women thinking about their safety.

Police say Akeem Thrasher forced his way into a woman’s car at the QuikTrip on Windy Hill Road.

The victim told police she was in fear for her life. She says Thrasher had a disturbing look on his face and stared at her inside the car.

She managed to get away from Thrasher but told police he returned when they left, so she told him to leave.

