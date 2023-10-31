Man formally charged, accused of beating woman with baseball bat

A man accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat was formally charged Tuesday.

Mitchell Smith, 62, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault, according to court documents.

On Oct. 2 deputies were called to the 6900 block of North Main Street on reports of an assault.

Deputies found a victim in a nearby business covered in blood, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim, identified as a 38-year-old woman, said that Smith hit her with a wooden baseball bat multiple times on her head and other parts of her body.

Smith is currently in custody at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

He is set to be arraigned on Nov. 14.