Man formally charged in deadly shooting at Davis-Linden building; Grand Jury declines murder charge

The man previously arrested in connection to a deadly shooting is now facing criminal charges.

Jacob Ashba, 30, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on counts of reckless homicide, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and obstructing official business, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Records show that a grand jury voted to not indict Ashba on two counts of murder.

Ashba was arrested in June in connection to a deadly shooting at the Davis-Linden Building in Dayton, News Center 7 previously reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on June 17 for initial reports of a shooting.

Dayton Police Major Christopher Malson told News Center 7 that police got a report of people arguing and fighting prior to shots being fired.

“There were people in the street that were fighting and then during that fight, there were shots fired. When our officers arrived, there were still shots being fired at that point,” Malson said.

Officers discovered a deceased man, 45-year-old Randy Allen, near a car that had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

Ashba was arrested in Centerville but was later released after charges weren’t filed.

He’s not currently listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 29.