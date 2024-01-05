Man formally charged in deadly Springfield shooting

A man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a man in Springfield last month.

Tyren DeArmond, 40, was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury on two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies days after being shot in Springfield

The charges are in connection to a shooting on W. Euclid Avenue on Dec. 21.

When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital. He died there three days later on Christmas Eve, as News Center 7 previously reported.

A person who witnessed the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and take him to Wendy’s. On the way, DeArmond noticed his phone was missing and thought someone took it, according to court records initially filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

>> Kettering Health to close Emergency Dept. at one Miami County facility

After driving back to the area, a fight broke out which ultimately led to the deadly shooting.

A witness told police that DeArmond drove off from the scene in a white Jeep SUV.