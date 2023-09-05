Man fought Folsom police and tried to steal Taser after 4 hit-and-runs, officers say

A man was arrested Saturday following four hit-and-run crashes and a fight with Folsom police in which he allegedly tried to take an officer’s Taser, authorities said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers with the Folsom Police Department said they stopped an SUV pulling a trailer that matched the description of a hit-and-run vehicle 15 minutes earlier, according to a department social media post.

The 50-year-old suspect driver allegedly gave a false name, then sped off, leading officers on a pursuit just under a mile long, police said.

The driver then reportedly turned widely into the intersection of Wales Drive and Natoma Street and struck an uninvolved driver, according to law enforcement.

Next, the driver allegedly drove head-on into a police car stopped in the oncoming lanes then accelerated away, striking another police car in the process, authorities said.

The department posted to social media Monday eight seconds of a police vehicle’s dashboard camera footage that shows an SUV plowing into the front of the law enforcement vehicle.

Police said the driver then left the roadway and knocked down a light pole, disabling his vehicle.

Officers said the man allegedly fled on foot for a short time before physically fighting with them as they took him into custody. During the fight, police said the suspect attempted to take an officer’s Taser.

Both the suspect and one of the officers reportedly suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Law enforcement said they later learned the SUV was stolen, but that was not reported yet at the time of the incident. The 50-year-old suspect was on probation and had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, police said.

The man was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday afternoon, jail records show. He faces seven felony charges and three misdemeanors in connection with vehicle theft, hit-and-runs and resisting arrest.

He is ineligible for bail and expected to appear Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court, jail records show.