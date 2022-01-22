Man who fought officers had drugs, police say

Jan. 21—HIGH POINT — A man trying to steal merchandise from a store got into a fight with police officers and was found to have a large amount of narcotics, police said.

High Point Police Department officers went to the Walmart on N. Main Street after a report of a man not scanning all of his merchandise at a self-checkout register, and two arrived just as he was leaving the store, a police press release said.

The man, later identified as Joshua Demario Mikael Cureton, 30, tried to run away, but the officers caught him, and he fought them, police said. All three fell out the front doors as they struggled.

Once they handcuffed Cureton, the officers searched him. In his clothes and on the ground where the fight took place they found a total of more than 62 grams, or more than 2 ounces, of heroin and more than 6 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

Both officers and Cureton had minor injuries from the scuffle that did not require medical treatment.

Cureton was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, assault on a government official, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He was released after posting $200,000 secured bond.

At the time of his arrest, Cureton was awaiting trial on charges of felonious restraint, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and feeing to elude arrest stemming from an incident on Dec. 22.