A Man Found 15,000 Bees in His Car After Grocery Shopping

Neil Vigdor
·3 min read

He had just finished grocery shopping, but a New Mexico man got much more than he bargained for when he returned to his car in the store’s parking lot: A swarm of 15,000 honey bees had decamped in the back seat.

The man, whose name was not released, had left a window down in a Buick while he made a 10-minute stop at an Albertsons supermarket on Sunday afternoon in Las Cruces, New Mexico, authorities said.

It wasn’t until he had started to drive away that he noticed that something was amiss, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“Then he turned back and looked and like was, ‘Holy cow,’” Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic whose hobby is beekeeping, said of the man’s reaction in an interview on Wednesday. “He called 911 because he didn’t know what to do.”

Johnson, 37, a 10-year member of the fire department and a father of two, said he had just finished a family barbecue when he got the call from the Fire Department and figured that he could safely remove and relocate the bees to his property.

“I’ll do anything to keep people from killing the bees,” he said.

It’s common in the spring for colonies of bees to split, with a swarm following a new queen to another location, according to Johnson. He suggested that the bees, which collectively weighed about 3 1/2 pounds, might have come from a parapet, gutter system or home in a nearby neighborhood.

“Luckily, when bees are swarming, they’re pretty docile,” he said. “They don’t have a home to protect for a moment. It’s much more intimidating than it is dangerous.”

But don’t tell that to the driver of the car, who watched Johnson wrangle the bees from a healthy distance in the parking lot of Albertsons.

“He didn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Johnson said. “He was worried because the car was borrowed from a friend.”

Protected by a white beekeeper’s jacket and veil, Johnson approached the car with an empty hive box that he said he had treated with lemongrass oil.

“It really mimics the scent of the queen,” he said.

While this was one of the larger swarms he has relocated, Johnson said he could have completed the delicate task in just five to 10 minutes. But he didn’t want to rush it, so he said he spent 20 to 30 minutes at the scene. He put the bees in the empty hive box and loaded it into his truck for the ride home.

The Fire Department estimated that 15,000 bees were removed.

“The meat and potatoes part was real quick,” Johnson said, adding, “I didn’t want to leave him with 1,000 bees still in his car looking for their queen.”

No major injuries resulted from the encounter, according to authorities, though they noted that a supermarket security guard and at least one firefighter were stung.

“One guy got stung on the lip, and we made fun of him the next morning,” Johnson said.

A representative for the supermarket chain Albertsons declined to comment on Wednesday and referred inquiries to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jason Smith of Las Cruces said in an interview on Wednesday that Johnson had distinguished himself as an emergency responder.

“He was definitely willing to come down and help out the crew,” Smith said.

The Fire Department ordinarily doesn’t remove bee swarms, but Smith said that because the bees were in a relatively high-traffic area and were docile, it made sense for Johnson to remove them.

“We take a more patient or deliberate approach to try to let the bees do what they need to to find a new home,” he said.

Johnson said he had four hives at his home and had had as many as 12. His efforts on Sunday will come with a sweetener, he said: honey.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow. Dermatologists say the star's sunscreen routine is dangerous

    Gwyneth Paltrow is taking some heat for the way she applies her SPF. Dermatologists say it's important to apply sunscreen to your entire face.

  • A Japanese man was charged $81 for cyberbullying star Hana Kimura before her death

    An online troll was charged $81 for cyberbullying Hana Kimura. Is that enough?

  • Delta, Coca-Cola forcefully condemn Georgia elections bill as activists ramp up pressure on corporations

    Facing mounting pressure, Delta Air Lines' and Coca-Cola's chief executives came out forcefully against Georgia's newly enacted elections bill Wednesday, both calling it "unacceptable" -- a stark difference from the companies' previous, more muted statements. Hours later, Coca-Cola's CEO joined Delta's in condemning the legislation, calling it a "step backwards" in an interview with CNBC. Quincy's rebuke went much further than another top Coca-Cola executive's did in a statement Monday.

  • Facebook says Trump can't skirt its ban through daughter-in-law's account

    Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump promoted a new interview with the former president on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, but a workaround to Trump's ban on two of the world's most popular social networks wasn't long for this world. Trump himself remains banned on Facebook pending a decision by the Oversight Board, the external governing body the company set up to tackle it thorniest platform policy decisions.

  • April Fools' Day: Bill Russell nails comeback prank, but Tom Brady misses mark

    Brady hit a sore spot for baseball fans.

  • 'Every step of the way': McConnell pledges battle over Biden infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday faced the prospect of all-out political war with Republicans over his $2 trillion blueprint to revitalize America's infrastructure, with a top Democrat also offering only partial support over how to pay for the package. A day after the Democratic president unveiled his "American Jobs Plan" in Pittsburgh, the Senate's top Republican said Biden has no public mandate for the proposal and predicted that Republicans would not support it. "I'm going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky.

  • Britney Spears conservatorship: A breakdown of the massive legal fees the singer must pay

    Britney Spears is spending a fortune to be in a conservatorship.

  • Remains of missing 10-year-old girl found in rural Iowa, police say

    Human remains that were found in rural Iowa last week belong to a 10-year-old girl who has been missing for almost nine months, authorities said Wednesday. Breasia Terrell, who would have turned 11 in December, was last seen alive in the early morning hours of July 10 in her hometown of Davenport, about 55 miles southeast of Iowa City. A few days later, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Breasia and named Dinkins a person of interest in her disappearance.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective after 6 months; Moderna starts variant trial

    Pfizer reveals strong efficacy after six months with COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna starts new variant-specific trial.

  • Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting

    The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and apparently before opening fire chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside, authorities said Thursday. Among the victims of the “horrific massacre" Wednesday afternoon was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Our hearts today go out to the victims, and I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do everything in our power in the Orange County District Attorney’s office to get justice for these families," Spitzer said.

  • Two toddlers dropped from 14-foot border barrier into U.S., officials say

    A camera operator spotted the girls, 3 and 5, from Ecuador, being dropped in what was described as a remote area Tuesday evening, officials said.

  • Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot (1,000-square-meter), six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

  • Kiké Hernández has one of MLB's top-10-selling jerseys, and he is just as surprised as you are

    The new Red Sox second baseman somehow outsold Mike Trout.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • 1 in 4 Americans have no retirement savings — and those who do aren’t saving enough

    One in 4 Americans have no retirement savings, and those who are saving, aren’t saving enough.

  • An 'MOT' told me I had the fertility of a 25-year-old at the age of 41

    Like many women, I reached my 30s and noticed an audible change in the discourse surrounding my fertility. As if a klaxon had sounded and overnight my chances of parenthood were deteriorating as fast as my body was supposedly shedding eggs. Yet, despite positive figures that show women are successfully having children in their 30s and early 40s, the same generic statistics and views were indicating that the only thing I could - and should - do was panic. While I had relationships during this time, none amounted to a family. So, at the age of 36, single and knowing that I’d like one, I decided to assess my options by looking into my own fertility rather than engaging in the one-size-fits-all data. So, I booked myself in for a fertility MOT. At around £300 for an assessment, it’s a far cheaper first step than egg freezing, which can cost thousands and be gruelling with no guarantees. And, it was less committal than creating embryos with a sperm donor when I still had time to meet someone. I wanted to know how my own biology was fairing before making any rash decisions. The assessment at a clinic in London consisted of a blood test to check my Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, an internal scan and blood flow doppler to look at the condition of my ovaries, the amount of egg producing follicles I still had and the lining of my uterus. I then had an in depth chat with a consultant to discuss my medical and family history. It was a stressful few minutes of number crunching before the doctor confirmed my ovarian reserve and “environment” were above average for my age. I felt beyond relieved to know things seemed in good working order and that I still had a chance to conceive but, as with any fertility treatment, the results can’t tell you if you will definitely be able to have a baby or not. Some women with a good ovarian reserve may still struggle and, likewise, those with a low reserve may not, which is why, according to the experts, the family and medical history is such a key part of assessing fertility markers. Dr Raj Mathur, a Senior Fertility Consultant at Manchester Fertility and chair of the British Fertility Society says, “The assessments are to be treated like any other piece of information about your health. They don’t give you a complete picture but there are situations where the tests give you information you might be able to use in planning your next steps, your life and treatment.” Professor Geeta Nargund, medical director at Create Fertility in London, a pioneer of the MOT, agrees, “A fertility assessment is really a proactive test to understand your fertility status. Knowledge is power. If you know where you are with your fertility then it can give you reassurance or help you to plan for the future, improve your natural fertility in the form of changes to lifestyle or by addressing any underlying medical, gynaecological or pelvic conditions. It’s a comprehensive assessment.” And, it’s becoming more popular as women realise the option is available to them. In 2019, 730 women undertook a fertility MOT at Create compared to 117 women who committed to egg-freezing based on a risk of declining fertility. They expect that number to be even higher when normal service resumes post-lockdown. The information I received didn’t just give me peace of mind but it enabled me to make a more informed decision, rather than panicking myself into one. Soon after, I met my partner but I didn’t want to force the relationship down the family path just because of my age when we were still getting to know each other. After a lot of research and thinking, and a year after my first MOT, I made the decision to freeze my eggs. I felt positive it was the right option for me. Prior to treatment, I had another fertility assessment which gave me similar results to the first one - a sort of comfort that the overnight deterioration women over 35 are constantly told to expect wasn’t a done deal. I’m now pregnant with twins age 42 via ICSI, a more precise form of IVF. My partner and I needed it as his sperm had been frozen due to cancer treatment. The same fertility assessment was performed on me before we started and the same results appeared, the doctor declaring I had the fertility of a 25-year-old. Had I listened to the panic klaxon, I’d have perhaps felt forced to make choices I wasn’t ready for at the time. As it turns out, I’m unlikely to ever use the eggs I froze at 37. The notion that we need to jump into a decision based on generalised statistics - even in our 20s when we are said to be at our most fertile - is demoralising and forces many of us to take unnecessary action. We are all individuals. Arm yourself with your own data rather than putting your eggs in the same basket as everyone else.

  • Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

    George Floyd’s girlfriend tearfully told a jury Thursday the story of how they met -- at a Salvation Army shelter where he was a security guard with “this great, deep Southern voice, raspy” -- and how they both struggled mightily with an addiction to opioids. Prosecutors put Ross on the stand as part of an effort to humanize Floyd in front of the jury and portray him as more than a crime statistic, and also explain his drug use. The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do when he knelt on Floyd's neck last May and that Floyd’s death was caused by drugs, his underlying health conditions and his own adrenaline.

  • Reddit reacts to Sony’s major PlayStation announcement: ‘This really sucks’

    The rumors were true. Sony is shutting down the PlayStation Store on the PS3, Vita and PSP.

  • Bears fans aren’t amused with Russell Wilson April Fool’s Day prank

    We all knew the Russell Wilson to the Bears April Fool's jokes were coming. Still, fans were not amused.

  • Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation

    U.S. immigration authorities said Thursday they have detained Anna Sorokin, the con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy German heiress and served more than three years behind bars for defrauding New York banks and hotels. The 30-year-old was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on March 25, agency spokesperson Marcus Johnson told The Associated Press.