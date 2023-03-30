Man found with 20 knives, scissors in bag at Atlanta Airport, police say

A man was given a warning after officials say he had several sharp objects at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

In an Atlanta police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on March 6, officers received reports of a man with a knife at the airport.

When officers arrived, an airport employee said the individual exited the SkyTrain and sat on a bench for half an hour before reaching into his bag and pulling out a knife.

The employee said when he grabbed the knife, he began waving it back and forth, put it back into his bag, and pulled out another one. She told the police he did this four times before she called the police.

According to the report, the employee said that the individual never threatened or approached anyone while he was doing this; however, it appeared to be very strange.

Officers identified the individual as Kenny Royal, whom they had arrested in 2020 for being in possession of a machete and several knives at the airport.

When the officers approached Royal and looked in his bag, they found 20 knives and scissors as well as one tent peg inside.

It is unclear as to why Royal had the items.

Royal was given a criminal trespass warning and was taken to Grady Hospital for mental observation.

