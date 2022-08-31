Man found with 28 grams of heroin receives 9-year prison sentence

Wayne County Sheriff's Office personnel located 28.5 grams of heroin, a syringe and drug paraphernalia Monday when checking on a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Muncie man found with 28.5 grams of heroin has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Daniel Nathan Williamson, 37, pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony dealing heroin after reaching a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The Level 3 charge is a lesser-included offense to the originally charged Level 2 felony count.

As stipulated by the plea agreement, Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Williamson to nine years, the advisory sentence for a Level 3 felony, according to Todd's sentencing order. Williamson, who is currently incarcerated in the Delaware County Jail, received credit for two days served in the Wayne County case. With maximum good-time credit of one day for every three days served, Williamson's prison time would be reduced to six years and nine months.

Williamson's plea agreement dismissed a second count of Level 6 felony possession of a syringe and a habitual offender allegation.

The Wayne County charges resulted from a May 11, 2020, complaint about a person passed out in a vehicle near Williamsburg. During the investigation, a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy found Williamson possessed the 28.5 grams of heroin, a syringe and paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's department.

Williamson was booked March 18 in Delaware County's jail, according to jail records. He has four open cases and a probation violation accusation pending against him in Delaware County. The four cases are scheduled for trial Oct. 31 in Delaware Circuit Court 3.

The most recent case, filed in March, accuses Williamson of Level 5 felony felon possessing a handgun, Level 5 felony operating a vehicle after a lifetime license forfeiture and Level 6 felony theft of a firearm.

A case filed during June 2021, charges Williamson with Level 2 felony dealing a narcotic, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 6 felony operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

Two cases were filed against Williamson during October 2020. One charges him with operating as a habitual traffic violator and obstruction of justice, both as Level 6 felonies, and with misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. The other accuses Williamson of Level 5 felony driving after lifetime license forfeiture, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor aggressive driving.

The probation revocation motion regards Williamson's three-year suspended sentence after a felony conviction for dealing a counterfeit substance.

In addition to that conviction, Williamson has two prior felony convictions each for operating after lifetime license forfeiture and possession of marijuana. He also has prior misdemeanor convictions for being a habitual traffic violator, driving while suspended, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.

