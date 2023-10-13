Man found and arrested after fleeing into cornfield in rural Redwood Falls

Oct. 13—REDWOOD FALLS

— Two men were arrested in rural Redwood Falls Thursday after an initial call of suspicious activity.

According to a news release from the

Redwood County Sheriff's Office

, law enforcement was dispatched around 7:19 a.m. Thursday to the 26000 block of Laser Avenue in rural Redwood Falls on a report of a suspicious person.

According to a

Facebook post

on the sheriff's office page, the call concerned a vehicle occupied by two males. One was apprehended.

The news release further states that as a result of the incident, the other male fled into a cornfield. He was later located on a rural farm site after a search and taken into custody around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing between the Redwood Falls Police Department and the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Redwood Falls police, the

Minnesota State Patrol

, Lower Sioux Police Department,

Renville County Sheriff's Office

and the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

.