Man found asleep at McDonald’s parking lot, arrested for alleged possession of over 200 pounds of marijuana

(FOX40.COM) — Marysville Police arrested a Sacramento man who was found asleep in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot and was allegedly in possession of over 200 pounds of marijuana intended to be sold.

At around 10:51 a.m. on Dec. 28, the Marysville Police Department said officers were flagged down about a person passed out in a parked car at McDonalds. Officers found a 52-year-old man behind the wheel.

After officers found the man, police said they located 207 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a ghost gun.

Officers said the man admitted ownership of the marijuana and ghost gun, telling them he was intending to sell the marijuana “at an undisclosed location” in Oroville.

The 52-year-old man was booked and remains in custody at Yuba County Jail with a $100,000 bail pending future court proceedings.

He faces multiple charges such as transporting marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of a ghost firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm magazine capable of holding over 10 rounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

