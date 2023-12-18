Man found banging on door with parrot on shoulder was ‘just high,’ Florida cops say

An Alabama man is accused of taking psychedelic mushrooms, then “pounding” on the front door of a home and sitting in a truck parked in the road, a Florida sheriff’s office said.

Early in the morning, homeowners called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle in the road and an unknown man banging on their front door, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a silver pickup truck matching the vehicle description parked in the road and a man sitting in the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Elba, Alabama, had a “blank look on his face and a parrot on his shoulder,” deputies said.

Deputies noticed multiple weapons inside the truck and asked him to get out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver started arguing with the deputies and then began physically fighting them, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies used a Taser to get the man into custody, according to the release.

The man later told deputies “there was nothing wrong with him, he was just high, and his drug of choice was mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was transferred to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing, according to the release.

“The parrot in question did not appear to be injured, was secured in a pet carrier, and transported by (Washington County) Animal Control,” the sheriff’s office said.

Washington County is about 100 miles west of Tallahassee.

