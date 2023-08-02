Man found in barrel at Malibu Lagoon was a Sylmar recording artist

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators examine a scene at Malibu Lagoon, where a body was found Monday inside a 55-gallon drum. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The man whose body was found stuffed inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday has been identified as a 32-year-old Sylmar man whose social media accounts indicate his work as a recording artist and music writer.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the man as Javonnta Murphy. But coroner's officials have given no other details about the cause and manner of death, which is under investigation by Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that because the barrel was sealed and the man inside it was naked, the death is likely a case of foul play.

While Murphy's death was listed as occurring Monday, exactly when he died and how long he been in the 55-gallon drum is still under investigation.

In Instagram posts, Murphy can be seen producing, recording and writing music, both alone and with other artists. In one video, posted about three months ago, he is shown hiking in Malibu Creek State Park.

Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the sheriff's homicide bureau said the barrel was first pulled to the sandy shore of the Malibu lagoon on Sunday by a maintenance worker, who paddled out in a kayak to get it. The maintenance worker didn’t open the container.

About 10 a.m. Monday, a lifeguard on duty saw the same barrel — now back in the lagoon — swam out and brought it onto the beach, where he opened it and discovered the body, Reynaga said. A source familiar with the investigation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said the barrel was opened because of its suspicious weight.

Reynaga said the barrel's origin is still to be determined, noting that it's unclear whether it came in on the tide.

"At about 8 p.m., there’s a high tide here," he said, "and there's a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon — but we don't know.”

Reynaga said the barrel, which was plastic, contained markings that suggested it came from a printing company.

He said after the department made public the container's finding, it received calls from visitors to the area saying the barrel may have been there Saturday.

Former Malibu Mayor Jefferson Wagner said he saw the barrel Sunday about 400 yards northwest of the Malibu Pier, across from the Adamson House, a national historic site. He said when he passed by the lagoon again that evening, he spotted it farther north from where it was found and closer to the Pacific Coast Highway bridge overlooking the lagoon. He suspects the high tide carried it out into the water.

"I thought it was a toxic waste container when I saw it," he said.

Wagner, who has owned Zuma Jay Surf Shop for decades, said this is the first time he can recall anything like this happening in the community.

"This is not what happens in Malibu," he said, adding that he was "deeply disturbed."

"This is not a common occurrence," he said. "I mean, bodies in a barrel is just sad."

Reynaga said coroner's officials will determine how Murphy died. As for how long the body had been there, he noted that “the foot didn’t look decomposed.”

Homicide investigators will be examining footage from any video cameras in the area, including those on the multimillion-dollar homes surrounding the north side of the lagoon and south along the Malibu Pier, the lieutenant said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.