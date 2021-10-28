Man found bleeding in a field

Oct. 28—The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the injury of a man discovered in a field south of Lebanon early Thursday morning.

A passerby saw a silver colored car in a field off of S. Edlin Road, northwest of Milledgeville, and called police to investigate at about 4 a.m.

Authorities found Yari Pacheco-Santiago, 23, of Indianapolis, unconscious and with lacerations on his upper body area, BCSO Maj. Brian Stevenson said.

It was not immediately known if the injuries were self-inflicted.

"We're trying to figure out exactly what happened," Stevenson said. "That's one of the things we're looking into."

Pacheco-Santiago was unable to speak when found, but is expected to be well enough to speak with investigators in a few days, Stevenson said. Medics took Pacheco-Santiago to an Indianapolis hospital, and no surgeries were expected as of Thursday, Stevenson said.

Police flew a drone over the area where the vehicle was found, but no arrests were made. It was not clear if Pacheco-Santiago had been the driver.