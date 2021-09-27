Man found burned, dismembered in Fort Worth dumpster was scared of someone, report says

A man found dismembered along with two other people in a burning dumpster fire in Fort Worth was scared and attempting to hide from someone, according to a local television news report.

David Lueras had returned to North Texas where he had lived off-and-on for 25 years to get away from someone, his cousin Aaron Torres told KDFW-TV.

“I know that he was scared and I know he knew somebody was after him to get him,” Torres told KDFW-TV. “He wouldn’t tell us their names.”

Lueras’ dismembered body and those of an unknown child and a young woman or teen-aged girl. were found in a burning dumpster Wednesday morning on Bonnie Drive in west Fort Worth

As of Monday, authorities had not identified the bodies of the child or the young woman.

“At this time, we don’t have any information on how he(Lueras) and the two other people are connected, “ said Fort Worth homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman on Monday.

Fort Worth police also did not release any information on a motive for the homicide of three people.

Loughman said the identification of the two people would be left up to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a dumpster fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive.

As they extinguished the blaze, firefighters found the three bodies.

No one had been arrested and detectives continued on Monday to investigate the deaths.

Loughman declined to comment on the statements made by Torres.

Torres told KDFW-TV that he had not heard from Lueras in years, but the 42-year-old recently connected with some family members as he attempted to hide.

“Whoever did this definitely wanted to make an example out of him,” Torres said.

The bodies were heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for, Fort Worth police have said.

Torres said he had no idea who the other two people found with Lueras might be.

Lueras had a long criminal history in North Texas which included drug and weapon charges, according to court records.

Story continues

Lueras had been known to frequent the Dallas area and he had ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford area. He also had home addresses listed in Keller and Midlothian.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O’Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit at 817-392-4330. Residents can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.