Man found in car on a Charlotte road Friday night had been fatally shot, cops say

Joe Marusak

A person found unresponsive in a car on a Charlotte road Friday night had been fatally shot, police said.

Officers found a gunshot wound on the male victim after responding to a call to assist Medic in the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s off East W.T. Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte.

Medic personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police have yet to release the man’s name and age or say if they have a suspect.

Officers also haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting just before 8 p.m.

CMPD urges anyone with information to call its homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story.

Recommended Stories

  • Dems roll out Biden immigration bill amid long odds

    Democrats on Thursday formally introduced President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration bill in Congress - a measure that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, but the proposal faces long odds to passage. Senator Robert Menendez, a lead sponsor of the bill, said at a virtual conference on Thursday that millions of Americans supported lasting immigration reform. SEN. MENENDEZ: “We're here today because last November 80 million Americans voted against Donald Trump and against everything he stood for. They voted to restore common sense, compassion and competence in our government and part of that mandate is fixing our immigration system…” The bill – which is called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 and is expected to be hundreds of pages long - would greatly increase both family-based and employment-based legal immigration and it would allow certain previously deported immigrants to apply to return to the U.S. for humanitarian reasons. The crux of the measure provides an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of people who were living in the United States unlawfully on Jan. 1, 2021. After passing background checks and paying taxes, they would be allowed to live and work in the United States for five years, apply for a green card and then after three years they could apply for citizenship. DACA recipients and people with Temporary Protected Status would immediately be eligible to apply for a green card and would have a three-year path to citizenship.The bill however has not received public support from Republicans, making it unlikely that it will be enacted. Democrats – who hold a majority in the House of Representatives, but are split 50-50 in the Senate - would need to win over 10 Senate Republicans to avoid a "filibuster," a procedural hurdle that can delay or block legislation from coming to a vote.Democrats are simultaneously pushing ahead with several smaller-scale immigration bills.

  • New video shows fatal shooting of Black man in California

    A newly released video shows a deadly confrontation between sheriff's deputies and Kurt Reinhold.

  • ‘Alarming surge’ in anti-Asian violence across US terrifies community members

    Although it is difficult to prove recent incidents were fueled by bigotry, activists and community leaders say race has played a major role People walk in the Chinatown area of New York City on 5 February. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images As an increase in anti-Asian bigotry continues to sweep across America, politicians and community advocates have called for action to combat a disturbing surge in physical attacks and harassment. During a press conference last week, top congressional Democrats condemned the increase and said much of the blame lies in former president Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric about Chinese persons and the coronavirus. The Asian American community has reached a “crisis-point”, said Judy Chu, a California congresswoman who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Community members are “terrified by the alarming surge in anti-Asian American bigotry,” she said. “These attacks are no accident,” Chu said. “It’s clear January 6 was not the only violence Donald Trump incited.” Chu’s words come amid a wave of violent incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islanders across the US. Although it is difficult to prove that these violent incidents are purely motivated by bigotry, activists and community leaders, as well as victims and their families, think that race has played a major role. Jessica Wong, front left, Jenny Chiang, center, and Sheila Vo, all from the Massachusetts Asian American Commission, condemn racism aimed at Asian communities during the pandemic on 12 March. Photograph: Steven Senne/AP Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thailand native who lived in San Francisco, died several weeks ago after being shoved to the ground. The victim’s family reportedly said to KTVU that he was attacked because of his race and age. “What else could have motivated him?” Ratanapakdee’s son-in-law said of the attacker. Across the bay, a man shoved three people in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood. The victims – a 91-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman – were injured, according to CNN. In the Flushing neighborhood of New York City, a 52-year-old Chinese-American woman was attacked outside a bakery Tuesday. This woman asked a man in front of her about the line, and he then became “extremely angry, yelled and cursed at her, used his hand to touch her face and came face-to-face-with her”, prosecutors said in court papers. The victim’s daughter said on Facebook that he shoved her “with such force that she hit her head on the concrete and passed out on the floor”, according to NBC New York. The same day, two Asian seniors were assaulted on the subway in separate incidents, the network said. The man accused of involvement in the bakery incident was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. He was not charged with a hate crime, records indicate. Former president Bill Clinton also spoke out against increasing reports of anti-Asian attacks. “I’m deeply concerned about the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans,” he said on Twitter. “We must speak out against discrimination of all kinds, reject the ignorant rhetoric driving this wave of violence, and reach out to support our neighbors.” Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting anti-Asian bigotry during the pandemic, said the organization had received more than 2,808 “firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate” from 19 March to 31 December. These reports are from 47 states and the District of Columbia. According to Stop AAPI Hate’s data, physical assaults comprised 8.7% of these incidents, while coughing/spitting totaled 6.4%. Verbal harassment constituted 70.9% of these incidents; and shunning or avoidance were 21.4%. Figures from law enforcement agencies are similarly disturbing. The New York police department’s records also show a troubling increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. In 2020, there were reports of 29 total victims – with 24 listed as having “coronavirus motivation”. In 2019, there were just reports of three anti-Asian hate crimes recorded by the department. From 1 January to 17 February, the most recent NYPD data provided, authorities reported that there were two victims of anti-Asian hate crimes. In this same period of 2020, there were no reported victims of anti-Asian crimes. Karlin Chan, a volunteer for the Chinatown Block Watch, patrols the neighborhood in New York City on 17 May. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters “No area really is immune. It’s urban, rural,” said Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, to the Guardian. “Even when the country was largely sheltering in place, people were experiencing incidents at grocery stores, at pharmacies, at big-box retailers.” “Those were the only places we were able to go … they had to worry that somebody might verbally attack them or physically assault them or refuse them service as they were just trying to sort of eke out an existence,” said Kulkarni. “It has our seniors and the women more concerned. It seems like they’re picking on seniors,” said Karlin Chan, a community advocate in Manhattan’s Chinatown. “These people are opportunists. They’re not going to pick on a fit young man. It does have the community worried.” Chan said that the community in Manhattan’s Chinatown was lucky to have experienced fewer incidents than Flushing had. However, residents were rattled by several incidents last winter, before the pandemic hit New York City. “Right before lockdown, Chinatown was very quiet,” Chan said. “These opportunists, or some racists, would harass people. On the Lower East Side, streets were very quiet.” In response, Chan formed a block watch that walks around the neighborhood several times a week, “just to assure neighbors and residents that there are people from the community, and outside the community, who are concerned”. Chu and other lawmakers attending the press conference, including House speaker Nancy Pelosi, urged Congress to pass legislation that would provide federal grants to state and city governments to improve reporting of bias crimes and provide better support for victims. Congresswoman Barbara Lee said everyone must work to “put a stop to hate and violence”. “These tragic attacks are happening in communities across the country,” Lee said. “These attacks are just simply unacceptable.”

  • Italian mafia boss in solitary confinement wins right to listen to music in his cell

    A mafia boss who has been in prison for more than 20 years has the right to listen to music in his cell, an Italian court has ruled. Domenico Strisciuglio, 48, had requested a CD player for his cell but prison authorities in Sassari in Sardinia declined the request. He appealed and a court in Sassari ruled in his favour, saying that listening to music was a fundamental human right. The court noted that Strisciuglio, a mafia boss from the southern region of Puglia, had access to several television channels but said they were “not capable of satisfying someone who has an interest in listening to music.” Strisciuglio, a once powerful Mafioso from the port of Bari on the Adriatic coast, has been in jail since 1999 after being sentenced to 22 years behind bars for murder and other crimes. The court ruled that despite his violent past, he had “the right to pursue cultural activities.” That was all the more pertinent given that Strisciuglio is being held under Italy’s strictest prison regime, the court said. The regime, designed to minimise the risk that mafia dons continue to communicate with the outside world, means no cultural, recreational or sporting activities, a ban on receiving parcels and no association with other prisoners. Family visits are infrequent and prisoners are held in solitary confinement. In 2019, Strisciuglio won another case when he successfully argued that he should be allowed to watch television past midnight if he wanted to. A court ruled that the prison authorities’ attempts to restrict his viewing amounted to an “unreasonable sacrifice” for an inmate who was confined to his cell “for at least 21 hours a day.” Strisciuglio was head of a clan within a criminal underworld known as the Camorra of Bari – not to be confused with the more famous Camorra of Naples. Bari’s criminal clans are involved in extortion, robbery and drug trafficking.

  • 3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

    Some say Kendall Jenner has no right to get into the tequila industry because she's not Mexican, but she's hardly the first celebrity to do it.

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia

  • How a South Carolina mom went from believing in QAnon to becoming an anti-Trumper in under a month

    Ashley Vanderbilt, a 27-year-old from Myrtle Beach, was caught up in the QAnon conspiracy theory. After Inauguration Day, she decided to get out.

  • Historian goes on Newsmax and says Biden's dog is 'dirty' and 'unlike a presidential dog'

    Newsmax host Greg Kelly said that Biden's dog Champ, a German Shepherd, looks like he's "from the junkyard."

  • 2 dead after US Air Force jet crashes in Alabama

    A Japanese air force officer and a US Air Force instructor pilot were killed in the crash, according to reports.

  • Biden Tells Allies 'America Is Back,' but Macron and Merkel Push Back

    President Joe Biden used his first public encounter with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and recommitting to defending Europe was predictably well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference that Biden addressed from the White House. But there was also pushback, notably from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in his address made an impassioned defense of his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, making the case that Europe can no longer be overly dependent on the United States as it focuses more of its attention on Asia, especially China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And even Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who is leaving office within the year, tempered her praise for Biden’s decision to cancel plans for a withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from the country with a warning that “our interests will not always converge.” It appeared to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence about confronting China — a major market for its automobiles and other high-end German products — and to the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia. But all three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual encounter was a moment to celebrate the end of the era of “America First,” and for Macron and Merkel to welcome back Biden, a politician whom they knew well from his years as a senator and vice president. And Biden used the moment to warn about the need for a common strategy in pushing back at an Internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the American election was another sign of democratic weakness and decline. “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the address was something of a homecoming. The session was crunched down to a video meeting by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, this year’s host, and the European leaders decided to do the same for a brief, closed meeting of the Group of 7 allies that Biden also participated in. The next in-person summit meeting is still planned for Britain this summer, pandemic permitting. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them around wiping out the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated its return to the Paris climate agreement, which took effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday night, to join Britain, France and Germany in engaging Iran diplomatically in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump exited. But rather than detail an agenda, Biden tried to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, near the beginning of the Cold War. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.” In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who talked about withdrawing from NATO and famously declined on several occasions to acknowledge the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance’s charter to come to the aid of members under attack, Biden cast the United States as ready to assume its responsibilities as the linchpin of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with the obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also pressed Europe to think about challenges in a new way — different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, naming “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he argued for pushing back against Russia — he called Putin by his last name, with no title attached — mentioning in particular the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that was aimed at federal and corporate computer networks. “Addressing Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving in to the difficult question of how to make Russia pay a price without escalating the confrontation. A senior White House cyberofficial told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion was still under study, and officials are clearly struggling to come up with options to fulfill Biden’s commitment to make Putin pay a price for the attack. But it was the dynamic with Macron, who has made a habit of criticizing the NATO alliance as nearing “brain death” and no longer “pertinent” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, that captured attention. Macron wants NATO to act as more of a political body, a place where European members have equivalent status to the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe better able to defend itself, and more autonomous, would make NATO “even stronger than before,” Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security,” increasing its commitments to spending on defense to “rebalance” the trans-Atlantic relationship. That is not a widely shared view among the many European states that do not want to spend the money required, and the nations of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to trust their security to anyone but the United States. Macron also urged that the renovation of NATO’s security abilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia.” NATO has always claimed that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe could not count on the United States as much as it had in past decades. “We must take more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to build up a defense arm that would make it more self-reliant. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the European Union’s technological capacities so that it can become less dependent on American and Chinese supply chains. Biden, in contrast, wants to deepen those supply chains — of both hardware and software — among like-minded Western allies in an effort to lessen Chinese influence. He is preparing to propose a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas like semiconductors and the kinds of software that Russia exploited in the SolarWinds hacking. It was Merkel who dwelled on the complexities of dealing with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner for the West. “In recent years, China has gained global clout, and as trans-Atlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia continually entangles European Union members in hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Consequently, it is important that we come up with a trans-Atlantic agenda toward Russia that makes cooperative offers on the one hand, but on the other very clearly names the differences.” While Biden announced he would make good on an American promise to donate $4 billion to the campaign to expedite the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world — a move approved last year by a Democratic-led House and a Republican led-Senate — there were clear differences in approach during the meeting. Underscoring the importance that the European Union accords to Africa, Macron called on Western nations to supply 13 million vaccine doses to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance failed to do this, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from laboratories.” Vaccine donations would reflect “a common will to advance and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will be only a concept, and not a reality.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, on Friday also urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be “back at Square 1” if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind. “Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smartest to do,” Tedros said to the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in every country, the longer the pandemic would remain out of control. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • John Travolta’s colorful 20-bedroom mansion hits market for $5 million. Take a look

    The hideaway waterfront mansion, which sits on the island of Islesboro, can only be accessed by ferry.

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • The former law student whom Rush Limbaugh called a 'sl-t' says she's focused on moving past the hate 'he sowed'

    "I wasn't going to be silenced," Sandra Fluke said of the 2012 attacks by the late conservative shock jock that changed her career.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.