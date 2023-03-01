Man found carrying 600-year-old mummy in food delivery bag in Peru

This handout picture released on February 25, 2023 by Puno TV shows a mummy found inside a cooler box used by a delivery service worker in Puno, Peru.

A mummy estimated to be at least 600 years old was found in a man's food delivery bag in Peru, authorities say.

Peru's Ministry of Culture said the "pre-Hispanic" corpse was found over the weekend. The Peru National Police told CNN the mummy was discovered with three men who were drinking in a deserted park in the southern city of Puno.

The mummy was claimed by a 26-year-old man, identified by the Agence France-Presse as Julio Cesar Bermejo, who used to work for a food delivery service. Bermejo was taken into custody as investigators worked to determine how he got the corpse, a government official told the outlet.

This handout picture released on February 25, 2023 by Puno TV shows members of the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Puno and the police investigating the founding of a mummy inside a cooler box used by a delivery service worker in Puno, Peru.

Man claims mummy was his 'girlfriend'

Bermejo told local media outlets he named the mummy "Juanita" and was "like my spiritual girlfriend," AFP reported. He added his father brought the mummy home around 30 years ago, and that he brought the mummy to the park to show his friends.

"At home, she's in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her," he said.

What we know about the mummy

The mummy, which was found in a fetal position inside the delivery bag, is estimated to be around 600 to 800 years old and from the eastern area of Puno, officials said.

The mummy was also confirmed to be an adult male.

The Ministry of Culture took custody of the mummy "to protect and preserve the heritage," while Bermejo remains in custody.

