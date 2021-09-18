Man found on Charlotte sidewalk had been shot to death, police say

A man found unresponsive on a Charlotte sidewalk early Saturday had been shot to death, police said.

Police found 33-year-old Jamontres Jamal Alexander on Forestbrook Drive, near the scenes of two other shootings in recent years, one fatal, according to Charlotte Observer archives. Forestbrook Drive is off Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

Alexander had “gunshot injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Officers found Alexander at about 2:30 a.m.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect in custody or know what prompted the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call Detective Patrick Diekhaus of the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

In January 2019, police arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Jermaine Moore during an armed robbery in a home on Forestbrook Drive, the Observer reported at the time.

In February 2018, a 13-year-old was shot in the leg on Forestbrook Drive as four or five assailants robbed him at gunpoint, the Observer reported at the time. An 18-year-old was arrested on robbery and assault charges.