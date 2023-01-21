Man found in chimney evaded police before questioning began

Jan. 20—A man who climbed down a chimney and was rescued by county firefighters slipped authorities while police were investigating, according to a Bakersfield Police Department spokesman.

Bakersfield Police Department officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop early Tuesday evening in the area of Camino Primavera and Pacific Drive, but an occupant fled on foot, BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said. Officers searched for two hours but couldn't find the man.

Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office then called police with information about a man they rescued late Tuesday night from a chimney attached to a residence in the 1700 block of Camino Primavera. They took him to a hospital but he had already left when police arrived to question him.

It's unclear if the man rescued from an east Bakersfield chimney is the same man police chased earlier Tuesday.

Pair said posting a police officer outside a hospital room depends on the circumstances and the charges. A violent crime such as murder often leads to officers standing guard, while circumstances vary for a suspect accused of a nonviolent crime.