Man found competent in internet sting case

Dec. 23—ASHLAND — A convicted sex offender police said was arrested for soliciting a minor over the Internet again has been found competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled this week.

Nathaniel Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was indicted in July on a sole count of online enticement, following an Internet sting conducted by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. In December 2021, Johnson was arrested and charged in state court in a similar case, after soliciting the same investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Shortly after his arraignment in his federal case, a federal judge ordered a competency evaluation of Johnson, after his attorney stated Johnson had a history of mental illness and difficulty understanding complex issues.

On Wednesday, a federal magistrate court judge ruled that Johnson was competent enough to stand trial and issued a recommendation to the same for the district court judge.

If convicted on his present charge, Johnson faces 10 years to life.

