Man found covered in blood on highway had been kidnapped and beaten, Ohio cops say

Mike Stunson
A man found beaten and bloodied while walking along a highway led deputies to three people accused of kidnapping him and another man, Ohio cops say.

The three suspects face assault and kidnapping charges following the incident on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Scioto County in south central Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim found on State Route 140 told deputies that he and another man had been taken to a home in Wheelersburg, where they were both “tied down with zip ties.”

“The male stated that several people beat on them, using their fist and kicking them,” the sheriff’s office said. “They were also struck with a weapon.”

A second victim was later found, and he said he had been beaten at the home “for hours,” according to deputies. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, where two of the suspects showed up after authorities arrived. They were arrested, as was a third suspect who was spotted driving in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff said Kaleb Dixon, 23, and Cameron Dixon, 18, were arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering. Christian Brooks, 25, faces two counts of complicity to felonious assault and two counts of complicity to kidnapping.

A motive for the alleged assault and kidnapping is unclear.

Additional charges may be filed later, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman.

