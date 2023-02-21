Man found crawling away from home with knife after fatal stabbings, Washington cops say

A man holding a butcher knife was spotted crawling away from a home after fatal stabbings in Washington, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Bremerton to multiple reports of stabbings, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 51-year-old man from Kitsap County and an unidentified woman were killed in the home, deputies said. Two others were injured.

Authorities said they spotted the man accused in the stabbings crawling away from the home with a butcher knife in his hand.

The 29-year-old man from Bellevue was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies did not identify him in the release.

His bail has not been set yet.

Bremerton is about 20 miles west of Seattle.

Bloodied man with knife shot and killed after charging at officers, Missouri police say

Teen stabs father 45 times at family’s store, then goes to school, Indiana cops say

Dismembered remains in trash bags were put there by killer who ‘found’ them, cops say