Man found crushed by car was trying to steal catalytic converter, California cops say

A car fatally crushed a man accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter in Oakland, California police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crime in progress at 3 a.m. Friday, March 10, discovered the 35-year-old Vacaville man dead beneath a car, Oakland police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked Toyota Prius when a jack beneath the vehicle malfunctioned, authorities told the East Bay Times.

A backpack containing cutting tools was found nearby, KTVU reported.

Oakland police ask that anyone with information call 510-238-3326.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals, have soared across the United States, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported.

More than 14,433 catalytic converter thefts were reported in 2020, compared to 3,389 in 2019, the bureau said.

The devices, which reduce pollution emissions, contain platinum, palladium, or rhodium, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported.

Catalytic converter heist wakes woman, who backs over, kills accused thief, CA cops say

Man crushed to death while trying to steal catalytic converter, GA car salesman says