Canton man found dead in culvert 11 days after fleeing from crash in Norton

The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered Tuesday in a storm culvert by Norton police and fire personnel, police said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Matthew Duplain, 39, of Canton, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death remains pending, as further toxicology testing is required before a ruling can be determined.

Duplain was found in the area of state Routes 21 and 585 (Wooster Road West) on the city's southwest side. The medical examiner's office said he was found in a sewer, underneath a sewer grate.

In a press release Wednesday, Norton police said the body is believed to belong to a man involved in a Dec. 30 accident in the same area. He was seen fleeing on foot.

At the time, Norton police and other agencies conducted a search on foot and with drones, but were unable to locate the man.

The man was reported missing by his family, who had no contact with him since the day of the accident, the release said. Investigators from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called in after the body was found.

The medical examiner's office said Norton police used a cadaver dog in the area of the crash to search for the body Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

Norton police said the man was suspected of fleeing from officers from other departments prior to the crash, but did not specify why. Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

