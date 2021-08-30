Man found dead on I-91 off ramp in Windsor Locks

Aug. 30—WINDSOR LOCKS — A man was found dead Sunday evening of apparent gunshot wounds on the Exit 42 northbound off ramp from Interstate 91, state police said.

State police said in a statement that "preliminary information" indicates that state police from the Troop H barracks in Hartford received a report around 7:35 p.m. Sunday of an unresponsive male on the exit ramp, which goes to Lawrence Road.

State troopers who arrived at the scene found the unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, state police said in the statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno, a state police spokeswoman.

Asked whether the man was in a vehicle or lying in the road, Salerno said she wasn't authorized to release that information.

State police said their Central District Major Crime Squad was to investigate the shooting.

Exit 42 was closed during the investigation, but the main lanes of I-91 remained open. The exit ramp was reopened at 3:50 a.m. today, state police said.

State police have not released the man's identity.

