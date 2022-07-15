Man found dead in abandoned Pinellas Park home is homicide victim, police say

PINELLAS PARK — Police have identified a man found dead inside a vacant home in Pinellas Park and say he is a homicide victim.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to call about a dead person inside an abandoned home on the 6000 block of Park Boulevard, according to Pinellas Park police. They found the body of 65-year-old Joseph Alan Maiden, who died from blunt force trauma to his upper body, police said.

Investigators learned that a friend of Maiden’s had stopped by the home and found him dead. Maiden was homeless and had been staying in the abandoned home for an extended period of time, police said.

Investigators do not believe that Maiden’s killing was a random act, according to police.

No other details were available for release, police said. The investigation continued Friday.