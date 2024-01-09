Man found dead in Aiken home, officers investigating death as 'suspicious'

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead inside an Aiken home.

Officers received a call for service to the 900 block of Brookhaven Drive in Aiken at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to public safety Capt. Marty Sawyer.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the home, according to Sawyer. Investigators were still on scene Tuesday evening and the death is being investigated as "suspicious."

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released as of Tuesday, according to the department.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man found dead in Aiken home Tuesday morning