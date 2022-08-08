Man found dead along barrier on I-71/75 near 12th Street in Covington

Covington police are investigating the death of a man found lifeless and lying against a traffic barrier on northbound Interstate 71/75 near the 12th Street exit shortly before 7 a.m. today.

Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that all the northbound lanes are blocked off as police investigate. Traffic is moving on the southbound side but the left lane is closed, according to Covington police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-292-2252.

