Man found dead along Lake Worth Beach street; PBSO investigates death as homicide

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body deputies found Thursday morning in Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies responded at about 10:30 a.m. after a resident reported a deceased man lying on the 900 block of South E Street, a residential neighborhood near Ninth Avenue South. They found him dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

As of Thursday afternoon, detectives were still searching for information regarding a motive and persons of interest. The sheriff's statement did not disclose the name of the person who died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Homicide probe: PBSO finds man's body along Lake Worth Beach street