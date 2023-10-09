Man found dead in Altadena
A man was found dead in Altadena and another was brought to the hospital with injuries the LASD said looked to be the result of a fight between the two men.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
Players from both teams knelt around Chanler Zavala as he received medical attention on the field. Zavala gave a thumbs up as he was driven off the field on a cart.
Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Matt Milano reportedly sustained a fractured leg and a season-ending knee injury on Sunday afternoon in London.
This New York Times piece examines the lengths to which China will go to capture electric vehicle market share.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.