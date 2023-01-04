Man found dead in apartment building evacuated for carbon monoxide in Waterbury

A man was found dead in a Waterbury apartment building that was being evacuated for carbon monoxide on Thursday morning, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to 144 Grove Street after being notified by Waterbury Fire Department officers on the scene that a dead man was located in the building. The fire department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm when police were called.

Officers found the man in a common area of the building and turned the investigation over to detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

The building was later deemed to be safe for occupants to return, police said.