Man found dead from apparent drug overdose

Nov. 30—A 36-year-old male was found dead inside of his vehicle near Terri Pines Thursday morning in what appears to be a drug overdose according to Cullman City Police.

Police Chief David Nassetta said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play when officers located the body around 7 a.m.

"There was no real obvious signs of violence when we found him. He wasn't shot or stabbed or anything like that," Nasetta said.

Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Adam Clark, said the deceased was originally from Gardendale, Ala. and had been staying at the Economy Inn for approximately the last six months according to patrol officers.