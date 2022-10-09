Man found dead in apparent Martindale Brightwood shooting

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a man found in a car in Martindale Brightwood Saturday afternoon as a homicide after discovering an apparent gunshot wound on his body, IMPD announced.

Officers discovered the man, whose name was not given, at 2815 N. Olney St. just before 5 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives found evidence to suggest he was shot earlier in the day while inside a nearby vehicle.

The Marion County Coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Jesus Soria at 317-327-3475 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD: Man shot and killed in Martindale Brightwood