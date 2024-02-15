Man found dead in Ashburn apartment complex parking lot

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it was investigating what happened to a man who was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot.

On Wednesday night, LCSO responded to the Ashburn Meadows apartment complex, located in the 44400 block of Keller Square.

LCSO said there didn’t seem to be any threat to the community but to avoid the area throughout the duration of the investigation.

