Man found dead in Auburn after reported fight, shooting

A man is dead in Auburn after deputies were called to a report of a fight and shooting.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, King County deputies were called to a home in the 30800 block of Military Road South.

Deputies arrived to find the front door open and found a man dead inside, who appeared to have been shot.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had previously been at the property in connection with a homicide investigation.

Detectives with the KCSO Major Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.

“This case is currently open & active and there are no additional details at this time. We will update when we have further information,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.